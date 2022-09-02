Alliance Global Partners Downgrades NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NewAge Trading Down 46.9 %

NBEV stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NewAge by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,424,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,068 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

