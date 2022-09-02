Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

