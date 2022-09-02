Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Richard Seville Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Richard Seville sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.85 ($9.68), for a total transaction of A$20,767,500.00 ($14,522,727.27).

Allkem Price Performance

Allkem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.