Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Up to $13.62

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $14.03. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 1,528 shares changing hands.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,780 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

