AllSafe Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $34,687.49 and approximately $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.