ALLY Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $12,395.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.