Aloha (ALOHA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $463,725.33

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aloha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,980.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085978 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aloha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aloha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.