Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $38.51 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

