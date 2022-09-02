Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 4.4%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.03. 4,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 395,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $974.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $472,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 375,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

