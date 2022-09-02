Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Alpha Cognition Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of OTC ACOGF opened at 0.46 on Thursday. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of 0.30 and a 52 week high of 1.73.
About Alpha Cognition
