Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $60.05 million and $80,277.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00582189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00265707 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017055 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003647 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

ALPHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.