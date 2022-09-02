Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00052923 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001868 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00030967 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

