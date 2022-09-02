Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

AMR stock opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,204,000. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.