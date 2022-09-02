Alpha Quark Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and $3.00 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

