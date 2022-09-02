Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,447.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

