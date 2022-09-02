Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

