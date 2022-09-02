AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

ROK opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

