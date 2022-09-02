AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 888,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 705,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

