AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,226 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 95,538 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.