AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,428,000 after buying an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

Xerox Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -25.51%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

