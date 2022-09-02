AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,501 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

