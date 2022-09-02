Alphr finance Market Cap Tops $31,625.39 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $31,625.39 and $24,305.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
