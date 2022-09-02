Alphr finance Market Cap Tops $31,625.39 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $31,625.39 and $24,305.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.01334981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015624 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.