Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Down 11.0% in August

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Alteryx Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.74. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

