Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 43,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

