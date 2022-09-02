Altrucoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,509.00 (ALTRU)

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Altrucoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $762,058.86 and approximately $100,509.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
About Altrucoin
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Altrucoin
