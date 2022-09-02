Ambrosus (AMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $8.33 million and $1.87 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,735,991 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

