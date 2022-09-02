Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $13,029,709.84 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.