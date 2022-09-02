AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.40 or 0.15108804 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00816976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015879 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

