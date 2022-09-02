American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

American Aires Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells proprietary silicon-based microprocessors to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation that are emitted by electronic devices in Canada. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; and Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space.

