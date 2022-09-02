American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
American Aires Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AAIRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
American Aires Company Profile
