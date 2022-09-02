American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 46,579 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $26.02 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

