American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 62,576 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 904.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.07 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

