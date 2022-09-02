American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,203. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,203. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.