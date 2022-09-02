American Century Companies Inc. Buys 130,164 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,164 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

