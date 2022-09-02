American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,497 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $44.45 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

