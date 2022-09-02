American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1,905.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $50.52 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

