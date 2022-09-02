American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

