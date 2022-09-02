American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.78 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. The stock has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.63.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

