American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 904.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $226.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.