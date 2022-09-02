American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 150,452 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.51% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 160,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

