American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 455,602 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1,332.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,602 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.55% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

