American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,615 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 639.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,189.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

