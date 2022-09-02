American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 56,547 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of American Equity Investment Life worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.8 %

AEL stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

