American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $23,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $19,856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $10,922,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $10,875,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

ASO stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

