American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

