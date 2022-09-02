American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

