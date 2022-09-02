Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.29 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $279.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.80 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.