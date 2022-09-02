Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$206.55

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$206.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJT. TD Securities raised their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$134.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$115.89 and a 12-month high of C$213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$153.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.4600002 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.