Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price at $28.40

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 439.59% and a negative return on equity of 345.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

