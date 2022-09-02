Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

