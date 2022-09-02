Analysts Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT at $14.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 257,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 122.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 133,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 66.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.